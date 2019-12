FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A four vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital this morning. Just before 4 a.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of East Coliseum Boulevard and North Clinton Street for a crash.

Police say two people suffered serious injuries.

It’s unclear what happened, but the four cars involved were near a utility pole. The crash happened near the BP gas station.

No other information was immediately available.