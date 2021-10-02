Four-legged family celebrates 10th anniversary of ‘Pits in the Park’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You might find some wagging tails in Freimann Square today.

The Fort Wayne Pitbull Coalition has organized the 10th annual Pits in the Park, where the public can enjoy a free, fun-filled day with friendly four-legged family.

The event has music, food, and vendors, as well as family-oriented activities.

During the Pit Bull Parade at noon, participants walked around the block to show off their pups. There is a Pet Costume Contest at 1 p.m. and a Dog Paw Art Contest at 1:30 p.m.

Food and dessert are available for purchase from Whip & Chill and C&S Whistle Stop Pizza.