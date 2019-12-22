Four killed in Adams County crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Four people are dead after a two vehicle crash in Adams County on Sunday morning.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of SR 124 and CR 650 E.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation and statements from witnesses show a 2017 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on CR 650 E and came to a stop at the intersection of CR 650 E and SR 124.

The Camry then entered onto SR 124 after indicating an eastbound turn, but for an unknown reason, abruptly stopped the eastbound turn and steered the vehicle north entering into the westbound lane.

The vehicle drove into the path of a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 Truck.

Deputies said the crash caused a back seat passenger of the Camry to be ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Camry and the three passengers were all pronounced dead at the scene. No condition was provided for the driver of the truck.

(Photo courtesy of Adams County Sheriff’s Department Indiana)

Investigators said it appeared no one in either vehicle was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Adams County Coroner will release the names of those who died at a later time.