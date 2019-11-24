Four injured in crash involving buggy on SR 37

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Part of State Road 37 was shut down Sunday evening after a crash involving a buggy and a vehicle in the northeast part of the county.

Fort Wayne Dispatch tells WANE 15 four people were injured in the crash that happened in the 26000 block of SR 37 and Allen Road. That is near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Officers were called to the scene around 4:50 p.m.

We are told two of the people are in critical condition and two in serious condition.

All lanes of 37 were shut down as a result of the crash, according to dispatch.

We have a reporter heading to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.