FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Jay Leonard, the founder of Preferred Automotive Group, has died, according to Preferred Auto officials.

Preferred Auto Controller Carissa Ryan confirmed with WANE 15 that Leonard, 61, died after a four-month battle with brain cancer.

According to Leonard’s bio page on Preferred Auto’s website, Leonard started the first Preferred Auto in 1989 and turned it into the largest independent used car dealership in Indiana, which consists of two locations on Illinois and Lima roads.

Preferred Auto also had a third location on State Boulevard before it permanently closed.

Some of Leonard’s hobbies included golfing and playing card games, according to his bio page.

Leonard is survived by his wife and two children, who have asked for privacy at this time.