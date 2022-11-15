MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WANE) – Lucas Juillerat holds up a weathered camera case covered in barnacles.

Protected by the case, the GoPro itself is still intact– complete with the footage documenting his jet ski ride in August, and the moment his camera sunk to the ocean floor of a Florida beach.

Lucas Juillerat holds up his fully-intact GoPro next to its weathered case. The camera was submerged in water for two months before it washed up on a Florida shore.

Juillerat said he often travels from his home in Huntington to ride his jet ski and film on his GoPro. Back in August, he planned to record an adventure on ocean waters– not for the first time.

“I love exploring, I love adventure, I love action,” Juillerat said.

That’s why Juillerat said he planned a trip to Madeira Beach, a city in Florida that would end up being a source of lasting memories for the adventurer.

The trip was not his first rodeo. Juillerat said he has a process for filming on the jet ski. He makes sure the GoPro is charged, its waterproof case is sealed, and the camera is securely fastened to his head.

“It just so happened that this time the strap wasn’t tight on my head,” said Juillerat, estimating he was about 1/2 mile away from shore when the unpredictable happened.

“I had went into a big wave, I instantly felt [the camera] go off my head, and I instantly figured it was gone forever,” Juillerat said.

He wanted to buy a new GoPro, but before he had the chance to prepare for another adventure, he got what he said was a very unexpected voicemail on Oct. 25– two months after the trip to Florida.

A woman left a message explaining she had found the GoPro, and her son found footage that showed contact information to reach Juillerat.

Juillerat recalled his shock when he first listened to the voicemail, saying, “I was in total disbelief.”

He reached back out to the woman and learned the GoPro had apparently been found about five miles away from where Juillerat had been jet skiing, on the shore of an entirely different beach.

The woman mailed the camera from Florida all the way back to Huntington, with all his footage intact and a case covered in barnacles.

“It’s so amazing to see kindness in the world,” Juillerat said. “It definitely motivates me to pass that along.”

Juillerat plans to keep his trusty GoPro, and maybe as more than a souvenir. He said that since the camera has stood the test of time- and water- he might just bring it along on future jet ski adventures.

“I was planning on upgrading, but now I don’t think I need to!” Juillerat said. “It’s one thing to tell the story, but to actually show what it went through, it’s very awesome.”