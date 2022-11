FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Get a sneak peek at Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights while making family memories with Fort4Fitness’s Winter Wonder Dash.

The 2k walk is Friday. The 5k walk/run is on Saturday. Both events start at 6 PM at Franke Park. Online registration closes on Wednesday, but day of registration will be available. Click here to learn.