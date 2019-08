This image shows the Rusty Spur exterior on Monday night, Aug. 5. The popular bar appears to be closed temporarily and is expected to soon announce a new location (Randi Orr/WANE).

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A popular Fort Wayne bar has quietly closed its doors.

The Rusty Spur, popular for its mechanical bull and live music performances, told WANE 15 they will be moving to a new location and will make an announcement soon.

This comes after rumors on Facebook suggested the bar would be closing soon.