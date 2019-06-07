Fort Wayne’s NAACP hosting ‘All People’s Rally’

The Fort Wayne/Allen County NAACP Branch 3049 is holding an All People’s Rally to show their opposition. to Indiana’s hate crime law.

The law, which goes into effect July 1st, will allow judges to impose longer sentences for crimes motivated by bias and refers to Indiana’s bias crimes reporting statute that mentions color, creed, disability, national origin, race, religion and sexual orientation, but doesn’t explicitly cover age, sex or gender identity.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed the law in April of this year.

The NAACP is urging people to call the governor and ask him why he signed a bill without including the absent 4: sex, age, gender, and gender identity.

“We think he needs to hear from us. Once again, we are friends of the governor. We’ve sat down, we’ve discussed this with the governor. We believe the governor made the wrong decision. And so, if we have people come out that support this, if we can show him 200,000 signatures then maybe that would be something that would give us equal playing field, bringing things back to the people where they have part of the political process,” says Sheila Curry-Campbell, president of NAACP Chapter #3049.

Curry-Campbell says the goal is get 200,000 signatures of opposition by the start of the legislative session in January to present to the governor.

The rally is scheduled for Saturday, June 8th at noon, on the Allen County Courthouse Green, 715 S. Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN.