FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief is suing Fort Wayne Community Schools, claiming the school corporation discriminated against him by hiring less-qualified white applicants for a security supervisor position multiple times in recent years.

Garry A. Hamilton, who served as Fort Wayne Police Chief from 2014 to 2016 and spent more than 24 years on the force in various capacities, claims in the federal lawsuit the school district passed him over once in 2019 and two times 2021.

In two cases, according to the lawsuit, the white men who beat him out for the job had previous careers in law enforcement but had not advanced as far as Hamilton had and possessed less credentials, less experience and less qualifications than the former chief.

Hamilton being sworn in as Chief of Police.

When the second of those men ultimately did not work out before even starting the job, the school district chose to begin the hiring process over instead of offering Hamilton chance at the position, the lawsuit claims.

Both Hamilton and Fort Wayne Community Schools officials declined to comment on the lawsuit, which was initially filed in Allen Superior Court earlier this month but was moved to U.S. District Court this week.

“As a result of not being hired into the position of Security Supervisor for FWCS, Plaintiff suffered the loss of income and benefits associated with it,” the lawsuit said. “Plaintiff also suffered humiliation, embarrassment, financial distress, inconvenience, emotional distress, and other similar injuries for which he seeks compensatory damages.”

Hamilton’s lawsuit claims he was retaliated against for bringing up the possibility of racial discrimination in the hiring process after being passed over the second time, which led to him being passed over a third time despite a resume that made him a viable candidate for the position.

Hamilton retired from the Fort Wayne Police Department in 2019 and then applied for the first time to be the security supervisor for Fort Wayne Community Schools.

After two rounds of interviews with a hiring panel, Hamilton was told school officials picked a then 54-year-old Daniel Nigro for the position.

In court documents, Hamilton wrote that he and Nigro served on the Fort Wayne Police force together. While Hamilton held various supervisor positions, had 16 years of management experience and even held the office of chief, Nigro had never been promoted nor had he held a supervisor position, according to court documents.

Also, court documents note the job description for the security supervisor position had been written by Dottie Davis, a retired deputy chief for the Fort Wayne Police Department and a former director of security for Fort Wayne Community Schools.

Davis is married to Nigro, according to court documents.

In 2021, the position opened again, court documents said.

Hamilton once again interviewed, along with a then 54-year-old Thomas Miller and a then 48-year-old Amy Shuler.

Miller, according to court documents, was a reserve officer with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department while Shuler was an officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Garry Hamilton

School officials hired Miller for the job despite the fact he did not have a college degree, according to the lawsuit. A school official told Hamilton – who has a college degree – that the hiring panel felt Miller was a “better fit for the district,” according to court documents.

The school official also told Hamilton the interview “was very close,” according to court documents.

Hamilton wrote in court documents that at this point he brought up the fact it was the second time a white man had been hired instead of him despite his experience.

According to those court documents, Hamilton later learned Miller did not have the minimum requirements for the job and the position was reposted within weeks of those interviews. Hamilton applied – again – thinking that the pool would now be he and Shuler.

Hamilton did not receive another interview, according to court documents.

“It is obvious that Fort Wayne Community Schools rather start the application process over, to avoid hiring a qualified applicant that is an African American with a college degree with over 16 years of being in management,” Hamilton wrote in court documents.

Upon his retirement from the police force, Hamilton accepted a job with the Allen County Prosecutor’s office working as a special crimes investigator.