Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday, August 1st marks the start of National Farmers market week. Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market is celebrating in a few different ways.

On Saturday, August 7th, you can go to the farmers market and receive a free ear of grilled corn. Corn will start being served at 10:30 a.m. until it is gone. Wood Farms will be doing the roasting.

You can watch the interview above to learn more about Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market with founder, Leigh Rowan.

Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market is on Wednesdays from 3-7 p.m., and then on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Both are at McCulloch Park. Click here for more information.