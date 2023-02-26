FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been years in the making, but the date has finally been sent for when Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market will move to Electric Works. The market made the announcement in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

The post said the market’s summer season will begin on Dynamo Alley beginning Saturday, May 20. Dynamo Alley is a plaza near Broadway. The market is expected to be on Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings.

It was back in March of 2021 when Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market announced it would be making a permanent move to Electric Works. Most recently, the Farmers Market has been housed at Parkview Field for the winter market and at McCulloch Park in the summer.

Founded in 2012, the Fort Wayne Farmers Market is the only year-round, producer-only market in northeast Indiana. The market said it offers a variety of products from dozens of vendors ranging from farm and garden, home-based and professionally prepared foods that are minimally processed, natural products, and local artisans. It has also developed its own farm-inspection program.

