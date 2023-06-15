FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The definition of brain drain, according to Merriam-Webster, in part reads, ‘the departure of educated or professional people.’

It’s a reality that Fort Wayne is fighting to prevent.

“We call it the Intern Experience,” said John Urbahns, CEO of Greater Fort Wayne. “The hope is that they have a great work experience with a company, fall in love with a company, but also have a great experience with the community and want to come here after college.”

A flier describing the Intern Experience

The Intern Experience is in its first, pilot year, and so far it has featured a mixer on the Ash Brokerage Rooftop, drinks at Charlie’s Place and on Thursday a balcony view of the TinCaps game from Carson LLP’s office in The Harrison.

In its quest to encourage bright young minds to become lifelong residents of the Summit City, the program will continue through late July, bringing interns to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, Electric Works, Promenade Park and more.

“The idea is to show them some of the great things going on in our community,” Urbahns said. “It gives them something structured, an opportunity to connect with others here like them and like I said build relationships that hopefully keep them here.”

Urbahns said that while they don’t know how successful the program is yet, they are surveying the participating interns and will be able to get a good feel at the end.

“When they started the program they were surveyed on their knowledge and interest in the Fort Wayne market, and at the end of the summer, they’ll be surveyed again to see what they’ve learned as well as if the experience changed their thoughts,” Urbahns said.

In addition, the results from Fort Wayne may not just inform the future of fighting brain drain in Fort Wayne, but across the state.

“This is a pilot program that we’re working on with the state of Indiana, so we’re the only city that was chosen to do this pilot program,” Urbahns said. “The idea is that hopefully the state can take this statewide and help other communities.”