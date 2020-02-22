Fort Wayne Women’s Expo: A day to ‘treat yourself’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Saturday was all about the ladies at the Memorial Coliseum.

Women could spend the day with their girlfriends enjoying free spa treatments, shopping, wellness talks and demonstrations at the Fort Wayne Women’s Expo.

The event was meant to give women a day to discover their style, rejuvenate their body and mind and take time way from work and home demands.

It brought together a mix of artisans, boutiques, experts and companies to create a day they won’t forget.

There were plenty of giveaways including $150 to the 2,000th attendee.