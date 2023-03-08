FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman who had THC in her system when she caused a fatal crash in southwest Fort Wayne nearly two years ago received three years in prison Wednesday.

An Allen Superior Court judge sentenced 39-year-old Veronica Leann Holloway to six years in prison but suspended three of those years in connection with the April 2021 death of Lawrence Moran, II.

Holloway may be able to serve the second and third years of her sentence at the Allen County Community Corrections Residential Services, which includes GPS monitoring, if she is eligible, according to court documents.

In that crash, Hollway failed to yield to Moran at the intersection of Illinois and South Noyer roads in Aboite Township, Allen Superior Court documents said. Moran then died from injuries he suffered from the crash.

Veronica Holloway

An officer noted in court documents that Holloway’s face was flushed and she was crying. She submitted to a chemical test and a toxicology report showed she had a controlled substance, THC, in her system, according to court documents.

Allen County prosecutors initially charged Holloway with a count of causing death while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and a count of reckless homicide.

Holloway pleaded guilty to the reckless homicide charge as part of a plea agreement, according to court records. Prosecutors then dropped the more serious charge of causing death while operating while under the influence.

The sentencing judge also ordered Holloway’s license suspended for six years.