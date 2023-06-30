FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another Fort Wayne resident has just reached the century mark.

On Friday, Marian Jacquay celebrated her 100th birthday at Canterbury Nursing & Rehabilitation Center with friends and family.

A New Haven High School graduate, Jacquay was married for 71 years before her husband passed away in 2014 and has four children, 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

“She always told us she was going to live to be 100, and she’s done it,” said Justina Huhn, one of Jacquay’s daughters.

Jacquay used to own and operate a restaurant off Coliseum Boulevard with her husband and also worked at Kohl’s and JCPenney.