Fort Wayne woman drives off I-69 into drainage ditch near Auburn; alcohol believed to be a factor

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) A woman may have been drinking before she crashed her SUV while driving on I-69 near Auburn early Friday morning according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened at around 2:25 a.m. when a Mazda SUV driven by Leasha, R. Warfield, 30, of Fort Wayne was headed south and veered off the highway down an embankment and into a drainage ditch.

Police say a witness saw the SUV swerving before it left the road.

Warfield was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries which included a broken arm. A passenger in the SUV was not hurt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss