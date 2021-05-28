Fort Wayne woman drives off I-69 into drainage ditch near Auburn; alcohol believed to be a factor

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) A woman may have been drinking before she crashed her SUV while driving on I-69 near Auburn early Friday morning according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened at around 2:25 a.m. when a Mazda SUV driven by Leasha, R. Warfield, 30, of Fort Wayne was headed south and veered off the highway down an embankment and into a drainage ditch.

Police say a witness saw the SUV swerving before it left the road.

Warfield was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries which included a broken arm. A passenger in the SUV was not hurt.