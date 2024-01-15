ELOY, Arizona (KPHO) – Four people died early Sunday morning, and one person is in critical condition after a tragic hot-air balloon crash just north of Eloy in Arizona. The Eloy Police Department said in a Facebook post that the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. near Sunshine Boulevard and Hanna Road.

What led to the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and FAA. The NTSB says that the crash happened of a Cameron Balloon A160 hot air balloon, which hit the desert terrain after a problem with the aircraft’s envelope or balloon.

While there has been no official identification, CBS affiliate KPHO in Phoenix reports one of the victims is 28-year-old Katie Bartrom of Fort Wayne. The CBS affiliate said relatives identified Bartrom.

The Eloy Police Department is also conducting an investigation into the hot air balloon crash. They said that the aircraft had lifted off with eight skydivers and five people on board who were not skydiving. Police say all skydivers jumped from the balloon and completed their planned skydiving event when, shortly after, something went wrong. “Shortly thereafter, something catastrophic occurred with the balloon, causing it to crash to the ground,” said Eloy Police Chief Byron Gwaltney.

Eloy police say firefighters pulled the victims out of the crash. One person died at the scene, while 4 others were rushed to a hospital. Authorities say three people later died, and another is in critical condition at a Phoenix-area trauma center.