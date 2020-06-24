Fort Wayne woman celebrates 100th birthday, and offers secret to longevity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Marjorie Boester celebrated her centennial with friends and family with a surprise party at Elevate Senior Living.

“I’m just shocked. I’m just shocked,” said Boester. “Shocked, and thrilled and happy.”

“They said ‘All your nieces and nephews got together for a party.’ I said ‘They did? I didn’t know that.’ They said you weren’t supposed to know it!”

Those who know Boester said she’s aged well because she’s remained young at heart. Her family said she has a big heart, gives warm hugs, and she has a positive, uplifting nature.

The secret to Boester’s longevity? Watch below: