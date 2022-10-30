FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Alliance of Indiana Rural Water recently chose Fort Wayne as the best-tasting water in Indiana during the organization’s 2022 Fall Convention at the Grand Wayne Convention Center.

Judges at the Indiana Alliance event evaluate water clarity, odor and taste to determine the winners.

Fort Wayne City Utilities’ water will now be entered into the national “Great American Water Taste Test” competition in Washington D.C. in February 2023.

Fort Wayne’s water has taken home this honor twice in the last four years, and it has also garnered four regional wins and recognition in the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting competition.

Alliance of Indiana Rural Water organizes the event to emphasize the importance of providing Hoosiers with high-quality water that meets regulatory standards and tastes great.