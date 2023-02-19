FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Aboite Christian School will be opening its new 8,000 square-foot school Sunday.

According to a release, the ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at the school’s location at 6222 Bass Rd. There will be an open house following the ribbon cutting, which is open to the public.

The new Christian school will feature “high-quality education at an affordable price” for grades K-8. Principal Gladys James says, “a new school building can play a vital role in the growth and development of a community, improving the lives of its residents and creating a brighter future for its students.”

The school building includes newly updated security features, helping ensure students, teachers, and parents a much safer environment. The school will also feature a gymnasium.

If you are interested in learning more about registration for the 2024-25 school year, call (260)-672-8544.