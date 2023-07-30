FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Beginning August 12 through September 23, the Fort Wayne Weaver’s Guild will present its 75-Year Exhibition Show.

The show will take place in the Allen County Public Library’s Jeffery R. Krull Gallery. It will feature a display of fiber art created by new and seasoned weavers.

It will be open during regular library hours with art available for purchase.

They held their first event Sunday, July 30 with World Embroidery Day.

More information on future events, guest workshops and exhibitions can be found on the Fort Wayne Weaver’s Guild Facebook.