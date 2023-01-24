FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne warned residents of an email scam going around targeting people who have applied for jobs with Fort Wayne City Utilities.

According to a city spokesperson, the fraudulent emails represent a specific type of scam called “social engineering” and present a date and time while asking residents to respond for an online interview.

However, the spokesperson said the Fort Wayne Human Resources Department does not use email to schedule employment interview appointments.

The City of Fort Wayne is investigating the scam through proper channels and advised residents to be aware of suspicious emails.