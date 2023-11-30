FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a goal of replacing all lead water pipes used by homes within 10 years.

However, the City of Fort Wayne has already been working on it since 2018.

“We knew the federal mandates were coming, so we started early,” said Matthew Wirtz, deputy director of Fort Wayne City Utilities.

According to City Utilities, Fort Wayne homes built before 1937 are likely to have lead water pipes, and homes built before 1981 could have lead water pipes as well.

Although City Utilities acknowledged that replacing water service lines can be expensive for homeowners, the department is offering a program to reduce the costs for Fort Wayne residents based on neighborhood location and annual income.

Residents who want to replace their water pipes can fill out a survey on City Utilities’ website to learn how much the department can provide for their situation.

If a homeowner joins the program, City Utilities will also offer a payment plan that can be added to their monthly water bill.

According to City Utilities, the department will also help residents find a contractor to do the work, and the work should only take around one day to be completed.