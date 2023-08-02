FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Over 500 book bags and supplies were passed out Wednesday in southeast Fort Wayne.

Families could drive up to Weisser Park Youth Center and pick up bags for their child.

Fort Wayne UNITED Ten Point Coalition, along with Weisser Park Youth Center and the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department hosted the event.

Healthier Moms and Babies also attended the event passing out diapers to families in need.

Ten Point Coalition’s Coordinator Lewis King says he was thrilled with the turnout. “We know that this is a barrier. During this time here for some families, you don’t line up at two o’clock if there’s not a need and so we’re just so grateful and honored to our partners that came alongside us. Parks and Recreation, Healthier Moms and Babies, and just our team that is out here serving.”

This event aligns with the Ten Point Coalition’s mission of providing resources to the community.