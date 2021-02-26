Fort Wayne truck plant avoids GM chip shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Due to the high demand for trucks, Fort Wayne GM Assembly Plant escapes the serious impacts of the national semiconductor chip shortage.

General Motors is experiencing this shortage due to last year’s closure of production plants during the pandemic.

GM had to temporarily close car plants in Kansas, Canada, and Mexico through the middle of March in order to prioritize the industry’s limited semiconductor chip supply to its trucks.

Vehicles cannot be sold without the chips as they are essential to cars and trucks’ safety and functionality. They contribute to aspects ranging from the entertainment system to the brakes.

Bargaining Chairman of UAW Local 2209, Rich LeTourneau, talked about how this shortage had lightly trickled into the Fort Wayne GM plant. He also said the harsh winter blast had slowed production even further.

“We lost two days last week. It was weather-related and chip-related,” LeTourneau explained, “Quite frankly once we got out of the weather… unfortunately, the company that makes those chips and the shipping companies that needed to get them here were grounded.”

GM believes the shortage is coming to an end and they will be able to meet this year’s demand.

As for production at Fort Wayne GM, LeTourneau remained confident in the plant’s ability to keep up. “Fort Wayne Assembly is a pretty innovative organization. They’re hard workers, they’re smart… this membership will get these trucks out to their customers. I got all the faith in the world.”