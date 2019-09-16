Fort Wayne Trails app available on iOS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With over 100 miles of trail system connecting communities in Fort Wayne, there are many areas to explore. In an effort to make navigating the trails easier, Fort Wayne Trails Inc., a local non-profit, teamed up with Asher Agency and Indiana Tech to develop an app that is simple and easy to use.

It is very similar to the paper maps that Fort Wayne Trails offers. You are able to see your current location and how it relates to existing and future trails. Along with being able to adjust layers to find bathrooms, drinking fountains, trail-friendly businesses and much more.

“We are an environmental group, so the fewer maps we have to print on paper the better,” says Megan McClellan, Executive Director of Fort Wayne Trails Inc., “Plus almost everyone has their phone in their pocket so they can just pull it out and pull up the map, also it gives added visibility to the trail-friendly businesses. It allows them to better market the fact that they have things to offer for our trail users.”

As time goes along they hope to make improvements and updates to the app that could include mapping technology so you can plan your route and check distances.

The Fort Wayne Inc App is available for free on IOS and soon will be available on Android devices.