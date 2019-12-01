Fort Wayne to ring in 2020 with Ball Drop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne will welcome 2020 with a ball drop and fireworks.

The 4th annual Fort Wayne New Year’s Eve Ball Drop will be held Dec. 31 at Parkview Field.

According to a Facebook event page, the event will have a free and all ages section and a VIP Party in the Suite Level Lounge of Parkview Field for people 21 and older.

The page says the all ages event “will take place on West Brackenridge Street directly in front of the Parview Field entrance.”

General Admission is listed as free, but guests are asked to bring a canned food item for a food drive to bring awareness to Associated Churches Food Bank, a partner of the event.

Tickets for the VIP party in Parkview Field Suite Level Lounge are listed at $45. Tickets for the suite inside Parkview Field Suite Level Lounge are listed for $800.

According to the page, more details about the event are coming soon.