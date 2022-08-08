FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne announced Monday afternoon More Brewing Company will be building a new location at the intersection of Calhoun Street and E. Fourth Street.

More Brewing Company, which has multiple locations in the Chicago area, is planning to invest approximately $6 million to build a two-story, 16,000 square foot restaurant and brewery, located just north of the riverfront public space.

This would be the first project to be constructed at North River.

Here is a rendering provided by the city of Fort Wayne:

Rendering of More Brewing Company (City of Fort Wayne)

The North River property is comprised of 29 acres generally bounded by Clinton, Fourth and Harrison streets and serves as an important gateway into downtown. The site was previously used as a rail yard and other industrial type uses, dating back to 1902. The land has not been actively used since 2006.

“Being able to advance a significant development at the North River site is a tremendous win for our community,” said Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer. “Successful public-private partnerships have positioned Fort Wayne as a leader in bringing new and unique amenities for residents, visitors, and businesses to enjoy.”

Later today, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission will be asked to approve an economic development agreement as the first step in the process for the proposal to move forward. The approval of this agreement highlights the plans for continued development and investment along the riverfront.

The City anticipates more economic development projects on the North River site in the coming months. That projects plan to fill in the south side of the site near Fourth Street.