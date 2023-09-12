FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Johhny Appleseed Festival is right around the corner, but it’s not the only exciting thing happening to Johnny Appleseed Park.

“It’s been planned for several years actually,” said Dave Weadock, the manager of project administration for Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

At Tuesday’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting, $230,530 was approved to create additional paved RV camping sites and improve park utilities.

“We’re going to add four additional RV sites, they’re actually for smaller RVs which are kind of a trendy thing here lately,” and “The additional water and electrical service for each of those sites, but then also upgrades to the electrical service for the east side of the campground which benefits both the campground and the Johnny Appleseed Festival moving forward.”

Weadock also told WANE 15 the project would touch up the existing RV sites as well.

The project is expected to be finished by spring 2024