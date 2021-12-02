Fort Wayne TinCaps, other Minor League teams will have 2022 season regardless of the MLB lockout status

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) For the first time in 26 years, Major League Baseball players are locked out of all team facilities but will there be any trickle down impact on the Minor League season? Fort Wayne TinCaps President Mike Nutter says no.

He says the MLB released a statement to all minor league teams:

“The 2022 Minor League season — and players who are not on the 40-man roster, or signed to a Major League contract — will be unaffected. Minor League teams will continue to hold minicamps, Minor League Spring Training, and extended spring training for these players. Teams are continuing to adhere to the terms of all Professional Development League License Agreements with their affiliates and will be operating their Minor League operations uninterrupted.”

Nutter says this is a welcome sign after the 2020 TinCaps season was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, impacting players, staff and fans.

“With the unfortunate announcement of the lockout last night, our reaction was not anything of ‘oh no are we going to have to go through that stuff again’, Nutter said. “Our staff is great, anyone that is partnered with us and gotten tickets or anything like that. Everybody should be in the exact same boat they were in yesterday and last week and six-months from now.”

The TinCaps also added more full-time employees to their staff. Nutter says he and the team are ready and excited for the 2022 season which begins in April.