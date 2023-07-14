FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Tennis upon its origin was dubbed, “The Sport of Kings.”

And in Fort Wayne, the city tournament once had the grandeur that the name implies.

“I remember learning about this tournament in high school and coming out to play and there was nowhere to park, cars would be in rows on the grass where you’re not supposed to park,” said Josh Rifken, who organizes the tournament. “It was a large community event, whether people were playing in the tournament or not.”

Getting the chance to play in the city tournament was once a badge of honor for the most competitive players in Fort Wayne.

“It became a prestige, or a high honor to be competing in and winning the city tennis tournament,” Rifken said.

However, the tournament has slowed down in years past.

Rifken told WANE 15 that sometimes people may only have to play a match or two to win their division due to low registration numbers, but he’s working hard to bring the tournament back.

At the center of his vision is once again making the tournament a community event.

“The slogan is bringing tennis and community together,” Rifken said. “We have a food truck to bring people out and to have more of a reason to be here as opposed to being at home baking in the sun, Kona Ice is coming out.”

To entice more players, Rifken said players are guaranteed at a minimum of two matches this year, and players will get a swag bag and tournament t-shirt.

Ultimately, Rifken said this is a building year, and he has more ideas on how to return the tournament to its former splendor, but he needs time and interest.

Singles will be July 21-24, and doubles will be July 28-31.

You can register for the tournament on the United States Tennis Association’s website.