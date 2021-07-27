Fort Wayne teen mows lawns to raise money for late grandmother’s headstone

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday afternoon, Antoine Garrett, 17, knocked on a Fort Wayne neighbor’s door asking if she wanted her lawn mowed.

“At first I was totally going to blow it off, and then I was like, ‘you know, kids are going back to school, maybe they need some extra money,'” said Ashleigh Lindsay.

So, Lindsay decided to let Garrett mow her lawn– and quickly learned there was much more to his story.

“I cut her grass and she ended up asking me a deep question: ‘why are you cutting the grass?” said Garrett. “I told her ‘to get my grandma a headstone because she don’t got one.’ I’ve been working on it and thinking about it for the longest.”

Garret lost his grandmother last September. He said his grandmother meant the world to him and getting a headstone for her grave would give him the closure he needs to move on from his loss.

His story inspired Lindsay to share a Facebook post about his mission, then she eventually started a Go Fund Me* page.

“It started out originally as a post on Facebook just to say ‘hey neighbors if you see this kid walking around, you know, throw him a couple bucks let him mow your yard help them out,'” said Lindsay. “It has now turned into, ‘what can the city do for this kid, how can we help him’ and it’s gotten very big in a little bit.”

The page’s goal is to raise $5,000.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.