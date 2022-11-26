FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Looking to donate new toys for some fresh ink? Tattoo Fort Wayne has you covered.

Tattoo Fort Wayne is hosting its charity event “Toys for Tats” through Saturday evening. According to the shop, participants can drop off one new toy valued at $10 or more for a $50 off coupon on your next tattoo.

The event kicked off Friday with free tattoos for customers that brought in toys to donate. All toys that will be collected over the course of both days will be given to the Fort Wayne area Toys for Tots.

Participants must be age 18 older. For more information, follow Tattoo Fort Wayne on social media.