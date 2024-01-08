FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A winter storm is forecasted for the Fort Wayne area, and snow chances remain throughout this week.

As the wintry weather approaches, Indiana Michigan Power is preparing itself and customers for the potential of outages.

“Indiana Michigan Power is preparing for the first significant snowstorm of the winter,

which is expected tonight across much of the area I&M serves. This storm could cause

downed trees, power outages and travel problems. We are closely following the weather forecasts. Our crews and contractors are on notice to be prepared to safely restore power as quickly as possible, should that be needed,” Communications Consultant Kara Stevenson said in a news release.

Stevenson also spoke with WANE 15 on Monday. She said customers — whether they’re at home or on the road — should be prepared when snow is headed to the region.

“Preparation. Preparation. Preparation,” she stated. “So obviously, we know this weather is coming sure that, at home, you have a plan.”

She listed things like keeping phones charged, having extra blankets, having a space where people can huddle to star warm if power is lost, and having a way to stay updated on restoration efforts.

That can include I&M’s website, app, or social media channels as well as following news outlets like WANE 15.

The snow is also expected to impact travel on the roads in parts of our area. The first impact could be seen during the Tuesday morning commute.

Severe weather isn’t expected, but City of Fort Wayne Street Commissioner Brian Shimkus told WANE 15 that slushy conditions could be there to start the day.

Especially with the snow expected in the early-morning hours right before morning traffic, he said there’s always potential for snow removal to be a slower process.

It’ll be the first significant snow event of the season the street department has dealt with. In the meantime, they’ve been keeping busy filling potholes and transferring leaves to a composting site.

“The tricky part of it is sitting and waiting and wondering and waiting to make the phone calls and trying to figure out what exactly is going to happen, who I’m going to need here, what kind of amount of people I’m going to need here – staffing, things like that – it gets a little bit tricky sometimes,” Shimkus said. “Tonight’s a little different. We’re going to be staffed tonight. We do think something is going to happen about 2:00 or 3:00-o-clock this morning. Always [seems to happen] right before morning traffic. So, if you have to get up a little bit earlier tomorrow, take a little bit more time in your morning commute. That’d be a good idea.”

Shimkus suggested leaving 15 minutes early and warming the car up first. He also recommended getting anything needed prior to this weekend and then staying home. Another round of snow could have a bigger impact on the roads, if the forecast continues to track the way it’s currently tracking.

That’s still days away, though. Shimkus said they’ll be keeping an eye on the weekend as well.