Fort Wayne sets a snowfall record

Yesterday’s snowfall was record-setting in northern Indiana. Fort Wayne set a daily snowfall record with a midnight total of 2.9″. The previous record for November 11 was 2″ in 1921. A small amount of snow fell overnight and early Tuesday morning to add up to 3.2″ for the 24-hour total.

Many areas across extreme northern Indiana saw very heavy snowfall with Lagrange recording 8″ of snowfall as of Tuesday morning. Orland in northern Steuben county measured 6″ of snowfall with Crooked Lake getting 5″ of new snowfall over the same 24-hour period and Angola getting 3.5″

South Bend also set a daily snowfall record with 6″ yesterday.

The heaviest snowfall reported over the last 24-hours has been in Elkhart where one-foot has been reported.