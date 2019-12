Nikki Cutchin shows off the $1,500 tip she received while working at Sara’s Family Restaurant in Fort Wayne on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A server at a Fort Wayne restaurant received a Christmas blessing Tuesday morning.

Nikki Cutchin, a server at Sara’s Family Restaurant at 5792 Coventry Lane, told WANE 15 she received a $1,500 cash tip from a diner.

Cutchin said she didn’t get a chance to say ‘thank you’ to the customer.

