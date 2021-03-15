Fort Wayne schools report they won’t require teachers to get COVID vaccine or track who gets it

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Now that Indiana teachers are allowed to get the COVID-19 vaccination, do most of them plan to get it? Will local schools require them to?

At least half the staff at Southwest Allen County Schools has already gotten the vaccine. District Spokeswoman Stacey Fleming said about 500 of their roughly 1,000 district staff attended an on-campus vaccination clinic they held on site on Thursday in coordination with Meijer. She said the clinic gave them a gauge of how interested their staff was in getting the shot and they have determined interest is high. They expect many more of their staff to get the vaccine at other sites outside of their district. But Fleming says they won’t require staff to get the vaccine.

Fort Wayne area schools are generally feeling hopeful.

“It puts a lot of people at ease that they are able to get vaccinated,” said Krista Stockman, spokeswoman for Fort Wayne Community Schools, a district with almost 4,000 employees. “Teachers are working in buildings with a lot of other people. They really are on the front lines when they are there. Teachers and assistants are there with 20 to 30 kids in their classroom. So for staff who want that protection, it’s one more thing to put their mind at ease and help us all get through the pandemic.”

But FWCS won’t require their staffs to get vaccinated.

“There’s nothing political about it,” explained Stockman. “It’s just a matter of this is a decision that they make just like every year they make a decision on whether they want to get the flu vaccine or not. We are really leaving it up to each individual to make that decision for themselves.”

Northwest Allen County Schools also won’t require the shot, according to spokeswoman Lizette Downey.

“We respect that people are in different places with whether or not they agree with getting the vaccination or not,” she said. “We don’t want to dictate what life looks like for your family, but of course we want people to be as safe as we can and the more who are vaccinated, the better off we are as a collective.”



These districts definitely like that teachers and other staff are largely excited to get vaccinated. They’ve been hosting well-attended vaccination clinics on site to ease access for them. But they will not be tracking how much of their staffs get the vaccine beyond their campuses.

“That’s personal medical information and we don’t track that for our staff,” said FWCS’ Stockman.

Downey said it’s truly to each their own.

“I think we’ve been very careful not to expose anyone who has been diagnosed having COVID and being marked as a scarlet letter on their back to protect those people and I can see that being the mindset too with people who are vaccinated and those who are not,” she reasoned. “We’ll continue to take safety precautions as long as the local health department and the CDC encourage us to do so.”

East Allen County Schools also weighed in on these matters.

“Our district has already done our first round of vaccines for any staff who volunteered back on March 5,” said spokeswoman Tamyra Kelly. “The second vaccine is scheduled for Friday, March 26. 594 staff members volunteered to take the vaccine. It was strictly voluntary for all staff.”

NACS is hosting on-site vaccination clinics for staff on March 22 and April 12 in coordination with Meijer. FWCS is hosting one on-site at their district, also in coordination with Meijer, in April.