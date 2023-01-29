FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2023 Fort Wayne Running Club Annual Meeting and Banquet is underway. The event celebrates member’s participation as well health and fitness.

The meeting and banquet began at 3 p.m. and includes an itinerary that lasts until 7 p.m. Some activities listed are a dinner, award presentation and meet-and-greet with keynote speaker Camille Herron — an American ultra-runner and USATF Certified Coach Level 3.

According to FWRC, this yearly event is held to “share useful fitness and wellness messages to individuals and families” in addition to honoring member participation.

For more information about FWRC, visit the club’s website.