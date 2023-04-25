FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Roads see wear and tear over time, and with a city that’s growing like Fort Wayne is, that damage can be accelerated.

But the City of Fort Wayne hopes that $6 million will be able to reverse some of that damage.

“It’s vital that we continue to invest in our neighborhoods. By partnering with the Public Works Division, City Council, and residents, we’re making a lasting and meaningful difference,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. “We want our neighborhoods to be strong and vibrant with an excellent quality of life. One of the ways we accomplish that goal is by taking care of infrastructure needs.”

That $6 million dollar investment into all four quadrants of the city was approved by City Council on Tuesday night, and they said its approval is a sign of a city trending in the right direction.

“It’s a very important day for us as a city, we have come a long way in the dollar we have committed to our alleyways and our streets,” said At-Large Councilwoman Michelle Chambers. “We’re behind, we definitely have to scale up. We are growing.”

Chambers also said the investment is a good way for Legacy neighborhoods to not get left behind.

The investments were split up by city quadrant: