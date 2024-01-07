FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Moise Ngoumape hopes to inspire the Fort Wayne area during the New Year’s Night of Worship.

Born and raised in the Central Africa Republic but now a Fort Wayne resident, Ngoumape knew he wanted to make an impact in the world. He is a self-taught coder, working 2 to 3 jobs and sleeping less than 5 hours a night to make his dreams a reality. His dreams came true when he launched his clothing line, Faith Love Africa.

According to a press release, FaithLoveAfrica.com is a Christian clothing brand. Money made from the brand goes towards helping a pastor and his family back in Ngoumape’s home country. Through his company, Ngoumape donates computers and school supplies with the hopes of doing more.

However, his message isn’t just for Central Africa. “I also want to have an impact in the Fort Wayne area,” Ngoumape added. That’s why he wants to host a New Year’s Night of Worship. This free event will be on January 7th at Brotherhood Mutual Insurance, 6400 Brotherhood Way, Fort Wayne. It is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the auditorium.

The Night of Worship aims to provide a safe, fun event for teens and young adults to attend and learn more about the Gospel. Anyone interested in attending the event, or who would like to participate by leading worship should contact Ngoumape directly.