FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission (FWRM) held its annual Fall Banquet at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Thursday evening as a celebration of the organization’s goals of helping the homeless.

The event included fellowship, testimony from a former resident and entertainment from comedian Michael Jr., with the goal being to raise money for the organization.

The banquet comes not long after Donovan A. Coley Sr., president and CEO of FWRM, announced he will be stepping down from his positions in March 2023.

Coley Sr. talked about his time with the FWRM at the banquet, citing the organization’s resilience during the pandemic as one of his favorite moments.

“Being able to navigate through the pandemic, and to see the resilience of our team, and to see the cooperation of those who are most vulnerable … that moment was significant for me and my experience,” Coley Sr. said.

The FWRM will undergo a leadership transition process over the next six months to find a successor.

WANE 15 evening anchor Dirk Rowley served as an emcee for the banquet.