FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Even legislators have summer homework. As State Rep. Kyle Miller (D-Fort Wayne) among others, urges Indiana Republicans to do more research on cannabis.

This push comes after Terrabis opened in Grayville Illinois, just shy of the Indiana border off of I-64. However, cannabis locations near the Michigan-Indiana border have been popping up for years. With Hoosiers traveling across state lines for cannabis.

Last session, Senate Bill 70 was introduced; aimed to decriminalize possession of one ounce or less of marijuana. Senate Bill 20, which dealt with alcohol and hemp matters, failed in early April; bringing Indiana further away from marijuana legalization.

Lawmakers have expressed the economic value of legalization as well as the health benefits, as seen in House Bill 1039. Which is designed to introduce adult and medical use of cannabis.