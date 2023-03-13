Crews work on the expansion to the Civic Center Parking Garage downtown in 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission (FWRC) approved resolutions for two projects that will provide upgrades to multiple structures in downtown Fort Wayne.

The FWRC approved resolutions for improvements to Parkview Field in 2023 and a construction contract for restoring the Civic Center and Skyline parking garages.

Keith Thornton, City of Fort Wayne community development manager, said the upgrades will add to public safety by repairing stairs, doors and concrete.

“User safety is our primary goal,” Thornton said.

The meeting agenda did not specify what the improvements to Parkview Field will be, but the agenda did clarify the improvements should take place in 2023.

Thornton did not have an exact date for when the parking garage repairs should be finished, but he did add that a majority of the work should be done by “prime festival season” in 2023 and that the repairs should add 10 to 40 years of life to the structures.