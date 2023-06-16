FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While many government offices will be closed Monday for Juneteenth, most of the Fort Wayne celebrations will take place Saturday.

In 2021, Juneteenth was declared a national holiday to mark the day news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb typically makes a proclamation to recognize Juneteenth statewide, but it is not an official state holiday.

“This is a time to celebrate, organize and educate not only just the black community, but the community in general,” organizer Adrian Curry told WANE 15. “This is a national holiday.”

On Saturday, The Macknificent Freedom Fest will start at 10 a.m. with the Keepers of the Light ceremony at Weisser Park Youth Center.

The event recognizes “those who are good stewards of the celebration and the cultural movement,” Curry added.

The Art Leadership Center (ALC) Promenade is a chance to “strut your stuff” or watch the showcase parade along Oxford Street, starting at 11:30 a.m., ending at McMillen Park around 1 p.m.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is scheduled to attend the Promenade, according to a spokesman.

McMillen Park will then host the traditional basketball tournament, food, live entertainment and a “Human Library,” which Curry said is a chance to “unjudge someone.”

“Whether it’s alcoholism, racism, obesity, being transgender, being black, you choose the topic, and then you can go check out a book,” but then Curry added the twist.

“The book is a person who has not only dealt with that struggle, but overcame that particular struggle. So it’s a time for you to eliminate bias and open up your eyes and receive a different perspective. And hopefully, it can heal you.”

At Kettler Park, near Paulding Road and Hoagland Avenue, “The Real Juneteenth” will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It is sponsored by Juneteenth Fort Wayne, a grassroots organization. The event will kick off with a performance by local artists and feature live music, spoken word poetry, and dance.

A red velvet cake bakeoff is also planned.

Juneteenth Fort Wayne can be found on Facebook.