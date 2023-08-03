FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Specific projects to improve the city of Fort Wayne were named Thursday, made possible with more than $22 million in state funding.

A local income tax supplemental distribution from the state was announced in May. Proposed projects include investments in neighborhoods, infrastructure and the riverfront.

Neighborhoods:

Pontiac Streetscape Phase II – $2.4 million

Neighborhood park playgrounds – $2 million – Lawton, McMillen, Kettler, Foster, Bob Arnold Northside, Tillman, Turpie Playlot, Kreager, Gren, and Boone

Pontiac Street Market – $500,000

Strategic property acquisition in southeast Fort Wayne – $500,000

Neighborhood street trees – $500,000

Neighborhood improvement grants – $300,000

Neighborhood Health Clinic sidewalk – $275,000

Irish Town common area landscaping as part of the Packard 2030 Plan – $100,000

Riverfront:

Riverfront Phase II Tree Canopy Trail – $2 million

Strategic property acquisition – $2 million

Urban Trail – Superior Street – $1.875 million

Riverfront gateway and wayfinding signage – $1.5 million

Demolition of Pepsi property near the riverfront – $750,000

Headwaters Park splash pad – $300,000

Infrastructure:

Railroad overpass structural work and beautification – Harrison and Fairfield area – $2 million

LED streetlights – $2 million

I-69 overpass welcome signage – $750,000

Public safety salaries, as part of the requirement through the local income tax supplemental distribution, are planned for $2.1 million.

The mayor’s administration is working with city council to bring the planned initiatives to fruition, the release said.

Following the announcement, Fort Wayne City Councilman and mayoral candidate Tom Didier issued a statement expressing his concerns over how the funding is being used.

There have been no conversations between the administration and city council to work on identifying priorities for the projects Mayor Henry proposes funding with the additional tax rebates. I’m frustrated because we never get asked for input on these matters, but we always get asked to pay the bill. I support the progress we have made downtown, but these rebates were from taxes paid by everyone and the city needs to do a better job to make sure all of its residents benefit from these funds. When these funds were announced in May, the mayor said, “We’ve decided on some focus areas that we feel are truly areas that the citizens of Fort Wayne have been asking for, and wishing, and in some cases dreaming about, for a number of years.” The areas he mentioned at the announcement were neighborhoods, neighborhood parks and improvements to the general park systems along with community development and energy and environmental concerns. I don’t see those priorities reflected in his proposal. What I didn’t hear in that announcement was downtown and riverfront development, and that represents roughly half of the spending in this proposal. Fort Wayne residents are ready to see real investment in their neighborhoods and honest efforts to engage neighborhood leaders. This proposal reads more like a wish list of projects and not like an effort to collaborate for a brighter future for our city. Fort Wayne City Councilman and mayoral candidate Tom Didier

The additional appropriation ordinances and projects are scheduled to be discussed at the city council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 8.