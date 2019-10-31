Fort Wayne postpones trick-or-treating until Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have postponed trick-or-treating in the city due to cold, wet weather.

The weather forecast is calling for rain changing over to snow in the early evening, with a wind advisory.

Trick-or-treating will now be held 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, the department said. Allen County will follow suit and hold trick-or-treating at the same time, officials said.

Communities around the area have pushed back trick-or-treating events due to weather, while other events will be held indoors. For more on those details, click here.

Fort Wayne Police said indoor events scheduled for Halloween night should go on as planned.