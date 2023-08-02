FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Saturday, August 5 will be the last day for residents to use the Aquatic Centers at McMillen Park and Bob Arnold Northside Park. The pools there will be open at 12:30 p.m. and will close for the season at 5 p.m.

The closings are necessary it’s the time of year when seasonal staff, in particular life guards, prepare to go back to school. The lack of lifeguards means the pools can’t be operated safely according to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

While the pools will be closing soon, the city’s nine water playgrounds will stay open until further notice: