FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Saturday, August 5 will be the last day for residents to use the Aquatic Centers at McMillen Park and Bob Arnold Northside Park. The pools there will be open at 12:30 p.m. and will close for the season at 5 p.m.
The closings are necessary it’s the time of year when seasonal staff, in particular life guards, prepare to go back to school. The lack of lifeguards means the pools can’t be operated safely according to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.
While the pools will be closing soon, the city’s nine water playgrounds will stay open until further notice:
|Buckner Park
|6114 Bass Road
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Franklin School Park
|1903 Saint Marys Avenue
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream)
|7225 North River Road
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|McCormick Park
|2300 Raymond Avenue & Holly Avenue
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Memorial Park
|2301 Maumee Avenue & Glasgow Avenue
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Promenade Park
|202 W. Superior Street
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Robert E. Meyers Park
|Inside North Gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Blvd.
|9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Monday-Friday, on days with no scheduled events)
|Shoaff Park
|6401 St. Joe Road
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Waynedale Park
|2900 Koons Street & Elzey Street
|9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.