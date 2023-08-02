FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Saturday, August 5 will be the last day for residents to use the Aquatic Centers at McMillen Park and Bob Arnold Northside Park. The pools there will be open at 12:30 p.m. and will close for the season at 5 p.m.

The closings are necessary it’s the time of year when seasonal staff, in particular life guards, prepare to go back to school. The lack of lifeguards means the pools can’t be operated safely according to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

While the pools will be closing soon, the city’s nine water playgrounds will stay open until further notice:

Buckner Park6114 Bass Road9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Franklin School Park1903 Saint Marys Avenue9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream)7225 North River Road9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
McCormick Park2300 Raymond Avenue & Holly Avenue9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Memorial Park2301 Maumee Avenue & Glasgow Avenue9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Promenade Park202 W. Superior Street9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Robert E. Meyers ParkInside North Gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Blvd.9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Monday-Friday, on days with no scheduled events)
Shoaff Park6401 St. Joe Road9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Waynedale Park2900 Koons Street & Elzey Street9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.