Missing Fort Wayne man found safe, search canceled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The search for a missing Fort Wayne man with dementia has been canceled after he was found safe.

The Fort Wayne Police Department had requested a Statewide Silver Alert be issued for 65 year old James E. Rile. Police said he has dementia, Alzheimer’s and diabetes.

He was last seen walking in the area around McMillen Park around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Fort Wayne Police Department alerted WANE 15 that Rile had been found safe and will be returned home.