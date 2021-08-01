Fort Wayne Police: Missing boy located

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police confirm a missing 7-year-old boy has been located.

“The Fort Wayne Police Department would like to thank the citizens that called in with multiple possible locations that assisted the Officers in locating the young man and he is safe at this time,” said a department spokesman in a release.

Fort Wayne Police were originally looking for a missing 7-year-old boy. Fort Wayne dispatchers confirmed he went missing earlier Sunday morning in the Foster Park area.

An emergency alert was sent to cellular phones in the area.